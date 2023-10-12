UEFA President Writes Emotional Letter To Israel Over War With Hamas

Aleksander Ceferin, the President of UEFA, has sent a message of sympathy to Israel on behalf of the organization that governs European football.

The UEFA president wrote a letter expressing “profound sorrow” over “the tragic acts of violence” that happened in Israel.

Reports claimed that Palestinian militant group, Hamas attacked Israel and killed hundreds of Israeli citizens and a couple of foreigners.

Following the attack, the group reportedly kidnapped around 150 people during the attack.

In retaliation for Hamas’ attacks, Israel has conducted airstrikes on Gaza and cut off the territory’s access to fuel, food, water, and medical supplies.

In Ceferin’s letter on behalf of the European football community which was addressed to the Israel Football Association, the UEFA president wrote: “On behalf of Uefa and the European football community, I am writing to express our profound sorrow upon learning about the tragic acts of violence that occurred last week in Israel, resulting in the loss of innocent lives.

My heart goes out to all the victims and their families during these difficult times. It is an unimaginable tragedy, and the pain and sorrow are profound and resonate across the entire football community

We sincerely hope no one will ever again experience such grief.

“My friend, I pray for these deep wounds to heal and for a world where such senseless acts of violence have no place.” Note that Israel and Kosovo’s Euro 2024 qualifier scheduled for Sunday, October 12, has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing war.