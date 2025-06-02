UEFA Names Dembele Champions League Player Of Season

Share

UEFA has named Paris Saint-Germain winger, Ousmane Dembele, as the Champions League Player of the Season. Dembele played a crucial part as PSG went all the way to win the trophy.

The France international scored six goals during the league phase and also found the back of the net against Liverpool and Arsenal in the knock-out rounds.

The 28-year-old was also impressive as PSG hammered Inter Milan 5-0 in the final, despite not getting on the scoresheet.

Dembele’s team-mate, Desire Doue, was handed the Young Player of the Season prize after a sensational performance in the final. Doue scored twice and provided an assist against Inter. In doing so, he became the first teenager to score twice in the Champions League final.

Share