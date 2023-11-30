UEFA League: Man Utd Draw Gala In Classic Match

Manchester United’s Champions League hopes suffered another setback as a horror show from goalkeeper Andre Onana allowed Galatasaray to earn a draw on a thrilling night in Istanbul.

Erik ten Hag’s side did so much right and twice held a two-goal lead but errors from Onana threw Galatasaray life- lines to leave United bottom of Group A with their hopes of reaching the knockout phase in the balance before their final game at home to Bayern Munich, reports the BBC.

United, as they did in their last Champions League game in Copenhagen, were in a commanding position early on after superb strikes from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes inside the first 18 minutes.

Onana’s poor attempt to stop Hakim Ziyech’s free- kick put Galatasaray back in contention before half-time but United looked to have gained control again in a hostile atmosphere when Scott McTominay turned in Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross 10 minutes after the break to make it 3-1.