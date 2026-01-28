UEFA League: Chelsea To Prosper In Napoli

A trip to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is usually a daunting affair, but Chelsea will fancy their chances ahead of today’s Champions League tie.

The Blues have fared well in Europe and are guaranteed a place in the round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs. Chelsea are currently eighth, in the final spot for the round of 16, and they are five points better off than their hosts. Napoli boss Antonio Conte has seen his team’s form dip in recent weeks, but to their credit, they have only lost one of their last six.

Four draws in that time suggest the Italian outfit are still going to go down without a fight, but their injury list is pretty extensive. Frank Anguissa, David Neres, Kevin De Bruyne, Billy Gilmour, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Matteo Politano and Amir Rrahmani are all injured and Chelsea should be able to take advantage on the road.

Napoli have scored in eight of their last 10 at home, but Chelsea should be able to prevail in an entertaining affair. Conte’s teams are known for their hard work and relentless effort, and they will expect to score on Wednesday.

Their recent record at home suggests they can get on the scoresheet, while Chelsea have conceded in seven consecutive away games. The Blues have scored 16 goals during that time, suggesting they have the firepower to trouble their hosts.

The London outfit have netted 14 goals in Europe so far and they should be able to come through another close battle. Despite a plethora of options, Chelsea have struggled to find a clear goalscorer in their ranks.

Striker Joao Pedro and team-mate Enzo Fernandez both have nine goals apiece, but Liam Rosenior’s troops have shared the goals amongst their squad. In what is bound to be a hostile atmosphere on Wednesday, Chelsea need someone to stand up and take the game to Napoli, and Pedro has the potential to do that. The former Brighton man has scored two goals in his last two starts and as Chelsea’s penalty taker, he has every chance of netting in Naples.