UEFA Conference League: Chelsea Beat Real Betis To Make History

Share

Chelsea rediscovered their cutting edge to make history in Poland and finish Enzo Maresca’s maiden campaign at the helm with a flourish after fighting back to thrash Real Betis 4-1 in the Europa Conference League final.

The Blues headed to Wracow knowing that victory would make them the only team in history to win all four UEFA honours – but they made the worst possible start.

It was Abde Ezzalzouli who rifled home a low strike from the corner of the box after being expertly picked out with a reverse pass measured to perfection from the former Real Madrid playmaker, Isco. It felt like more goals were destined to follow, reports mirror. co.uk.

The veteran Spanish midfielder continued to pull the strings as Betis threatened to run riot as Chelsea covered up the ropes.

Share