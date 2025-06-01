UEFA Champions League: Ruthless PSG Thrash Inter 5-0, Lift Trophy

Share

It was a night to forget for Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League match as they succumbed to a 5-0 thrashing in the hand of Paris Saint-Germain as the French side won their first European top title.

Desire Doue scored a pair of goals as Paris Saint-Germain beat Inter Milan 5-0 on Saturday to win their first Champions League title.

Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu also scored for PSG in the emphatic win.

The Ligue 1 champions got on the board in the 12th minute when Doue found Hakimi, who made no mistake tapping it into an open net to go up 1-0.

The lead doubled in the 20th minute when Doue Doue’s shot deflected off Federico Demarco and past Inter keeper Yann Sommer.

Doue added the exclamation point in the 63rd minute when Vitinha found the teenager with space in the box, who slotted his shot to the bottom right corner to take the three-goal lead.

Kvaratskhelia’s marker came in the 73rd minute when he was sent in alone of Sommer off a lovely feed from Ousmane Dembele.

PSG lost its only other appearance in the Champions League final to Bayern Munich in 2020.

Inter Milan has now dropped a second final in three years after losing to Manchester City in 2023.

