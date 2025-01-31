UEFA Champions League Knockout Phase Play-Off Draw Confirmed (Full List)

The UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off draw for this season has been conducted on Friday, January 31.
New Telegraph gathered that the eight teams have progressed straight to the round of 16 following the completion of the league phase.
They are Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Aston Villa.
They will all return for the competition in March, but others have more football to play before then.
READ ALSO;
- Champions League: Win-Or-Burst For Man City.
- Champions League: Real May Not Stop Reds As Villa, Juve Tangle
- Champions League: Arsenal Target Return To Victory As City Chase Success To Juve
The teams that finished between 9th and 24th, have a two-legged play-off to navigate in February.
FULL KNOCKOUT PHASE PLAY-OFF DRAW
Brest vs Paris-Saint Germain
Feyenoord vs AC Milan
Juventus vs PSV
Monaco vs Benfica
Man City vs Real Madrid
Celtic vs Bayern Munich
Sporting vs Borussia Dortmund
Club Brugge vs Atalanta