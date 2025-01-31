UEFA Champions League Knockout Phase Play-Off Draw Confirmed (Full List)

Share

The UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off draw for this season has been conducted on Friday, January 31.

New Telegraph gathered that the eight teams have progressed straight to the round of 16 following the completion of the league phase.

They are Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Aston Villa.

They will all return for the competition in March, but others have more football to play before then.

READ ALSO;

The teams that finished between 9th and 24th, have a two-legged play-off to navigate in February.

FULL KNOCKOUT PHASE PLAY-OFF DRAW

Brest vs Paris-Saint Germain

Feyenoord vs AC Milan

Juventus vs PSV

Monaco vs Benfica

Man City vs Real Madrid

Celtic vs Bayern Munich

Sporting vs Borussia Dortmund

Club Brugge vs Atalanta

Share

Please follow and like us: