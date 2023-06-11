UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Team Of The Season

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Man City bested a spirited Inter team in the final in Istanbul to bring an end to the 2022/23 season.

After a ten-month-long season of football, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League crowned winner has finally been named following Manchester City’s win on Saturday night.

Now that the Champions League campaign has come to an end, we thought it was the perfect time to look back at the best performers and performances of the year.

Here’s our Champions League team of the season

GK – Ederson – It was a toss of the coin between Ederson and Andre Onana, but we had to just give the nod to the Man City goalkeeper for his stunning final performance in Istanbul. His saves to deny Romelu Lukaku and Robin Gosens will go down as two of the most important in his club’s history.

RB – John Stones – The England international played anywhere and everywhere for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, and he was bloody brilliant in every single position. The fact that he’s a defender and yet is the first player to complete at least six dribbles in a Champions League final since Lionel Messi in 2015 tells you all you really need to know. since Lionel Messi in 2015

CB – Francesco Acerbi – Helping his side to nine Champions League clean sheets this season, Acerbi was the leader at the back for Inter throughout their miraculous run to the final.

CB – Ruben Dias – Do Manchester City win the treble if Ruben Dias doesn’t get back to his full fitness and his best form? The answer: definitely not. The centre-back was imperious in City’s successful Champions League campaign, earning 90min’s Player of the Match award for his performance in the final. 90min’s

LB – Federico Dimarco – Despite being a left wing-back, Federico Dimarco trailed only Kevin De Bruyne and Vinicius Junior in the assists charts in the Champions League this season. His delivery from the left flank was truly fantastic all year.

CM – Ilkay Gundogan – The German enjoyed perhaps a career-best season in 2022/23, putting in consistently brilliant performances for City across all competitions. He was crucial to how the Citizens played in the latter stages of the Champions League.

CM – Rodri – Gave Man City the two defining moments of their maiden Champions League triumph with a stunning goal in the final and an even more stunning goal against Bayern in the quarter-finals.

CM – Kevin De Bruyne – While he didn’t have the desired impact in the final itself – having gone off with a hamstring injury in the first half – De Bruyne was crucial throughout the season for Man City. His Champions League-high seven assists were also coupled with some crucial goals, including a great strike against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

RW – Mohamed Salah – Despite being knocked out in the round of 16, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah still managed to bag himself eight Champions League goals this season. Ludicrous.

ST – Erling Haaland – Salah’s eight were no match for Haaland’s 12 goals in just 11 games, with five coming in a single game against RB Leipzig.