UEFA Champion League Impressive Table After Match Week Four

Liverpool have moved to the top of the Champions League table following an impressive 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night in Match Week Four.

This dominant win marks the Reds’ fourth consecutive victory in the competition, with a perfect record and no goals conceded, showcasing both their strong defensive organization and attacking firepower.

Leverkusen struggled to contain Liverpool’s relentless offense throughout the match, as the English club extended their unbeaten streak and remained the only team in the tournament to secure a perfect 12 points from four matches.

Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon pulled off an impressive 4-1 victory over Manchester City, propelling them to second place in the standings. They are closely followed by Monaco, Brest, and Inter Milan, all of whom are tied on 10 points.

In a surprising turn, Real Madrid suffered a 3-1 home defeat to AC Milan, leaving them in 18th place and raising concerns over their form in the competition.

Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) fared even worse, dropping to 25th after a heartbreaking last-minute loss to Atletico Madrid.

With the tournament progressing, each team will play a total of eight group-stage matches. The top eight clubs will advance directly to the knockout rounds, while those finishing between ninth and 24th will compete in the playoffs for a spot in the last 16.

