December 14, 2024
UECL: Nigeria Striker, Olaigbe Nominated For Goal Of The Week

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Kazeem Olaigbe is in contention for the UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Week.

Olaigbe registered two goals and one assist in Cercle Brugge’s 3-1 win against Olimpija Ljubljana on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old’s second goal is nominated for the award.

The striker fired home superbly from outside the box after moving past two defenders.

He has scored four times in the competition this season.

Djurgarden defender, Keita Kosugi is the other player nominated for the award.

