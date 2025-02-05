UDUTH Performs Historic First Kidney Transplant Successfully – Lead Surgeon

Share

The Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Center of Excellence in Urology and Nephrology in Sokoto, has successfully performed a kidney transplant using a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach.

This groundbreaking achievement was carried out on Sunday, with support from the University of Mansoura and the University of Alberta in Canada.

At the inaugural transplant program, Professor Samaila Mungadi, Director of the centre, explained that kidney transplantation involves a complex, multi-stage process requiring collaboration between various specialists, including nephrologists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, and transplant coordinators.

Professor Mungadi and the surgery team provided a detailed overview of the kidney transplant process using a projector.

He explained that patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or chronic kidney failure undergo a thorough evaluation by a team of nephrologists, which includes screening and testing to assess kidney function, overall health, and compatibility for the transplant.

Extensive tests are conducted, including blood tests, imaging studies (such as ultrasound), and tissue matching (HLA typing). Patients also undergo psychological and social assessments to ensure they are emotionally and socially prepared for the transplant.

Additionally, compatibility tests are performed between the donor and the recipient to ensure a successful transplant.

The Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, Prof. Bashir Garba, assured that kidney transplantation has come to stay at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH).

Prof. Garba commended the team that successfully conducted the kidney transplantation under the leadership of Prof. Ismail Mungadi, Director of the Centre.

At the inauguration of the kidney transplant program held at the TetFund Centre of Excellence Conference Hall, UDUTH, Garba pledged to sustain the kidney transplantation initiative.

He urged supporters to continue backing the program, emphasizing its life-saving potential. Garba called on state governors, especially those from neighbouring states, to support the initiative.

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu approved an immediate collaboration between the state government and the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital.

This partnership aims to provide various medical services to state hospitals. Represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Faruk Umar Abubakar Wurno, Aliyu announced that a letter of agreement has been signed to formalize the collaboration.

The state government pledged its support to the centre, recognizing its potential to establish Sokoto State as a hub for kidney transplant excellence.

The partnership will also involve training state medical personnel in the health sector and kidney transplantation.

Aliyu’s administration is committed to providing sustainable, quality healthcare services to the people of Sokoto State, aligning with the state government’s nine-point smart agenda.

Prof. Ismail Mungadi, Team Leader of the kidney transplantation team, noted that the Centre has successfully performed complex reconstructive surgical transplants.

The Centre receives patients from across Nigeria and Niger Republic, providing services for individuals with urologic disorders and kidney diseases.

With support from TetFund and collaborations with foreign and local partners, the Centre has made significant progress in kidney transplant preparations.

The successful commencement of kidney transplants marks a significant milestone, and the team is committed to sustaining this progress.

TETFund has pledged to continue supporting the Sokoto Center of Excellence in Urology and Nephrology to achieve its objectives.

According to Arch. Sony Echono, represented by Dr Salihu Bakari Girei, the centre is one of 27 established by TETFund across Nigerian universities, with Sokoto being the only one able to access its funds directly.

Share

Please follow and like us: