The Vice Chancellor of Usman Danfodiyo University (UDUS), Professor Bashir Garba, on Monday, applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s education policies, describing them as impactful and transformative for the Nigerian education sector.

Professor Garba gave this commendation while speaking at the university’s combined 50th anniversary and 42nd convocation ceremony.

He said, “The Tinubu administration’s commitment to revitalising public universities has already begun to yield positive results.

“From improved funding frameworks to policy reforms aimed at enhancing academic quality and institutional autonomy, this dispensation is laying a stronger foundation for sustainable growth in higher education.”

President Tinubu, represented by Prof Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, the Minister of State for Education, reiterated his passion to improve access to quality education worldwide.

Highlighting the introduction of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund as a major step toward supporting students’ academic pursuits, she said, “As part of efforts to ensure that more students achieve their educational dreams, President Tinubu introduced NELFUND to enable young Nigerians to pursue their studies without financial constraints.”

Suwaiba further revealed that the president has allocated N120 billion for vocational education in the country as part of his commitment.

The Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, celebrated the institution’s milestone achievements and promised to build stronger collaboration with the university in the areas of innovation, skills development, and educational reform.

Meanwhile, Governor Aliyu announced a special reward for the university’s best graduating student, Abdullahi Sherif, from the Department of Microbiology, who got a 4.92 CGPA.

In recognition of his academic excellence, the governor awarded him a Hajj seat.

“This university has profoundly impacted lives both within Nigeria and beyond Africa. Its contributions to national and international development can not be overestimated, and today’s graduates should be proud to be part of that legacy,” Aliyu said.

Governor Aliyu further outlined several education-focused initiatives under his administration, including settling N1.845 billion in accumulated tuition fees for Sokoto medical students studying locally and abroad, appointing four professors from UDUS to head key education sectors in the state, and initiating the renovation of primary, secondary, and tertiary schools across Sokoto.