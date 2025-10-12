UDUS Dominates NUGA Zone D Qualifiers

Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), has recorded an impressive performance at the Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) Zone D preliminary competitions hosted in Sokoto.

According to the Head Coach, Jacob Olubayo Atunwa, the university qualified for the main NUGA Games in several sporting events, including football, female volleyball, boxing, handball, athletics, swimming, and cricket.

In the football final held at the Giginya Memorial Stadium, UDUS defeated Sokoto State University (SSU) 2–0, with goals from Jeremiah Samuel and Danjuma Bawa securing the victory.

Coach Atunwa expressed delight at the team’s outstanding performance and revealed that preparations were already in top gear for the NUGA Games proper. He also commended the university management for its continued support and commitment to promoting sports development on campus.

He further praised the athletes for their hard work and discipline, assuring that UDUS would strive for excellence at the national level.

Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, will be represented by a contingent of 54 athletes and 4 officials at the upcoming NUGA Games scheduled to hold at the University of Jos from November 5 to 16.