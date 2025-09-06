UDUS Celebrates 50 Years, Commends Tinubu’s Education Policies

Professor Bashir Garba, the Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s education policies, emphasising their significance in the country’s tertiary education system.

Prof. Garba gave the commendation on Saturday during the university’s combined 50th anniversary and 42nd convocation ceremony held at the main campus.

“The Tinubu administration’s commitment to revitalising public universities has already begun to yield positive results,” the VC said.

“From improved funding frameworks to policy reforms aimed at enhancing academic quality and institutional autonomy, this administration is laying a stronger foundation for sustainable growth in higher education.”

Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, who represented President Bola Tinubu as the Visitor to the university, reaffirmed the federal government’s drive to expand access to quality education across the country.

She pointed to the introduction of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as a key move to help students continue their studies.

“As part of efforts to ensure more students achieve their educational dreams, President Tinubu introduced NELFUND to enable young Nigerians to pursue their studies without financial constraints,” she said.

“The President has earmarked ₦120 billion for vocational education in the country as part of his commitment.”

Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, an alumnus of UDUS, celebrated the university’s achievements and pledged stronger collaboration with the institution in areas such as innovation, skills development, and educational reform.

Governor Aliyu also announced a special reward for the university’s best graduating student, Abdullahi Sherif from the Department of Microbiology, who earned a 4.92 CGPA.

The governor awarded him a Hajj seat in recognition of his academic excellence.

“This university has profoundly impacted lives both within Nigeria and beyond Africa,” Governor Aliyu said. Its contributions to national and international development cannot be overestimated, and today’s graduates should be proud to be part of that legacy.”

He also highlighted several education-focused programs under his administration, including settling ₦1.845 billion in accumulated tuition fees for Sokoto medical students studying locally and abroad, appointing four professors from UDUS to lead key education sectors in the state, and starting renovations of primary, secondary, and tertiary schools across Sokoto.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of President Tinubu, the Sultan of Sokoto, the Oba of Lagos (Chancellor of the University), members of the National Assembly, diplomats, traditional rulers, senior academics, and alumni from across the country.

Three people received special honours at the event: former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruku Yahaya (retd), was awarded a Doctor of Science degree; Islamic scholar Sheikh Aminu Durawa received a Doctor of Letters; and Professor Dejo Abdulrahman was named Emeritus Professor for his contributions to the school.

The convocation marked a major milestone for UDUS, celebrating 50 years of academic impact and its role in shaping Nigeria’s intellectual, social, and cultural development.