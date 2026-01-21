UDUS Best Graduating Student Receives 2026 Hajj Seat – Sokoto Gov

Governor of Sokoto State, Dr Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, has fulfilled his promise by awarding a Hajj seat to the overall best graduating student of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS) for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The beneficiary of the prestigious award is Abdullahi Sheriff, a graduate of the Department of Microbiology, who emerged as the overall best graduating student of the University for the session under review.

It would be recalled that Governor Aliyu announced the donation of the Hajj seat during the last University Convocation Ceremony, as part of his administration’s commitment to encouraging academic excellence and rewarding outstanding performance among students in the state.

In fulfilment of the Governor’s pledge, the Permanent Secretary of the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar JJ, formally presented the Hajj seat allocation letter to Abdullahi Sheriff during a brief ceremony held in his office.

The Permanent Secretary congratulated the awardee on his exceptional academic achievement and commended His Excellency, Dr Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, for his consistent support of education and youth development in the state.

He also prayed for Allah’s guidance and protection for the awardee during the Hajj exercise.

The gesture has been widely applauded as a clear demonstration of the Governor’s resolve to motivate students to strive for excellence and to promote the values of hard work and dedication.