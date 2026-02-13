Udumaeze Dissolves Women Leadership Over Sponsored Protest Against Orji Kalu

The Udumaeze in Council, the highest traditional authority in Ohafia, has dissolved the leadership of a group of women who recently travelled to Umuahia to protest against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The Council said the women acted without the knowledge or approval of the community’s traditional leadership. During the protest, they reportedly issued threats and death wishes, actions the Council described as a serious violation of Ohafia customs and values.

After its meeting, the Udumaeze in Council announced the immediate dissolution of the women’s leadership involved in the protest. It also imposed a fine of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (₦200,000) on them. The Council stressed that no group has the right to speak or act on behalf of Ohafia without proper authorisation.

The traditional rulers stated that Ohafia culture does not support the public use of curses, threats, or inflammatory language, especially in political matters. They warned that any future action capable of bringing the community into disrepute would attract stronger disciplinary measures.

Our correspondent reports that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has facilitated road rehabilitation projects, school renovations, skills acquisition programmes, empowerment for youths and women, and employment opportunities for constituents.

Senator rji Uzor Kalu holds the revered title of Ikenga of Ohafia, a title conferred on him by the community in recognition of his achievements and contributions to development. The title reflects the collective decision of Ohafia people and symbolises strength, accomplishment, and service.

While acknowledging that individuals are free to hold political opinions, the Council maintained that such opinions must be expressed within the bounds of respect for culture and tradition. It urged politicians to avoid actions that could divide the community.

The Udumaeze in Council reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the unity, dignity, and cultural heritage of Ohafia, stating that leadership decisions will always be guided by the long-term peace and progress of the community.