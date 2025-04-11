UDUF Africa Hosts Successful 2025 Bootcamp

Share

The Ultimate Destiny Uplifters Foundation (UDUF) Africa’s Active Leadership and Entrepreneurship Bootcamp 2025, held recently at the Onitsha Business School Executive Hall, has been hailed as a resounding success.

The event, themed “Scaling for Success – Effective Strategies for Business Growth and Profitability,” brought together over 67 young business professionals and provided them with intensive training sessions facilitated by renowned industry experts.

The bootcamp’s impact was evident in the level of engagement and enthusiasm among participants, who left the event equipped with valuable knowledge, practical strategies, and a renewed commitment to scaling their businesses.

The interactive nature of the sessions fostered meaningful connections, mentorship opportunities, and business collaborations, positioning young entrepreneurs for long-term success.

Key facilitators at the event included Happiness Akabuike, Olusegun Oludapo Sogbesan, Chinemerem Oguegbe, and Goodluck Ihegbu, who shared insights on digital marketing, financial management, loan and debt management, business strategy, and leadership development.

The Director of the Active Leadership and Entrepreneurship Bootcamp 2025, Chukwueriezie ThankGod, emphasized the importance of bridging the knowledge gap among young entrepreneurs and providing them with the skills and strategies needed to scale their businesses in today’s fast-changing economic environment.

The Founder of UDUF Africa, Ezuma Smart Chinedu, encouraged participants to internalize the knowledge gained during the bootcamp and put the lessons into practice.

He stressed that learning without action leads to stagnation and that entrepreneurs must take bold steps to implement growth strategies, adopt digital transformation, and improve financial planning.

Speaking further, Ezuma urged the government to support young entrepreneurs by implementing policies that provide better access to funding, infrastructure, and market opportunities.

He recommended facilitating finance for SMEs, improving infrastructure, creating a business-friendly environment, and expanding market opportunities.

This includes “Buy Nigerian” policies and support for export initiatives to help businesses grow both locally and internationally.

UDUF Africa remains committed to expanding its impact through future programs that inspire and equip young entrepreneurs for success.

This is the fourth bootcamp organized by the foundation since its inception.

