Udu Monarch: Ogboru Commiserates With Family, Kingdom

Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, popularly known as ‘the Peoples General’ has commiserated with the family of His Royal Majesty, Owhorhu 1, Patrick Otete Delekpe, the Ovie of Udu Kingdom who passed on yesterday.

The Otota of Udu Kingdom, High Chief Sam Odibo had earlier o Wednesday, announced and declared 9 days of mourning period from April17 to 25 over the demise of the monarch.

In a statement signed by Ogboru while commiserating with the family, Udu Council of Chiefs and the entire Udu Kingdom, he disclosed that the news of the demise of the monarch was received with a great shock, describing the late monarch as one loved by his people and beyond.

“On behalf of my family, I wish to commiserate with the King’s family, Council of Chiefs and the entire people of Udu kingdom to sincerely accept my my condolences over the passing of a great king and an accomplished scholar, HRM Ovie of Udu kingdom.

His demise leaves a huge leadership vacuum on Udu kingdom. “Owhorhu 1, was known for his simplicity, competence, diligence. His contributions to the growth and development of Udu kingdom and Urhobo nation will remain very visible in the history of the kingdom.”

