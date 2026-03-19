Christians have been charged to remain unwavering and undaunted in the face of any challenges as they are blessed with an unlimited God who has millions of ways of solving problems.

Mr Udom Emmanuel, immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, handed out the charge in his oration at the celebration service in honour of Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai who passed on recently.

“I was so fortunate to have visited him shortly before he left.

“I went with my wife and Daddy blessed us. He prayed a long prayer… I’m happy we have made it to share in this glorious moment.

“He said to me, ‘God has millions of ways of solving one problem. This is a statement for life that I will never forget. If you limit God, you’re totally on your own.

“Clearly, he was reminding us that as he was about leaving, we have an unlimited God; the God who has millions of ways of solving problems.

“He was so bold. He was a man who did not fear death. When you see a man who does not fear death, know that by every assessment of a fellow human being, he must be a righteous man.

“Our prayer as a family is to God who has millions of ways of tackling issues.

“To him alone, we pray that the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Ministry would continue to grow stronger and stronger, and He would take care of the wife and our mother that he has left behind.”

The former governor, who was accompanied by his wife, Dr Martha Udom Emmanuel, acknowledged the presbytery, choirs, the planning committee and guests from all walks of life who made the event memorable in honour of God’s General.