Udom Emmanuel Charges Christians On Communal Living

…Condoles Onna Council Chairman.

The immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has charged all Christians who have enjoyed the never-ceasing grace of God to gratefully reciprocate the same by touching the lives of others and standing by them in times of need.

The former Governor, flanked by his wife, Dr Martha Udom Emmanuel, made the call in his oration at the burial ceremony of Late Matron Sabbath Okon Umoren, mother of the Executive Chairman of Onna Local Government Council, Hon. Kufre Umoren.

He noted the quiet strength, humility, and deep sense of devotion of the deceased to her family and community.

“As a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was a pillar of support whose influence and guidance helped shape the lives of many.

“At this time of sorrow and bereavement, I pray that you and your family find comfort in the cherished memories you shared with her and in the enduring values she instilled in those around her.

“The legacy of her life will continue to live on through the family she nurtured and the many lives she touched.

“May God grant her soul eternal rest and give you the strength and courage to bear this painful loss.

“Please, be assured of my thoughts, prayers and heartfelt sympathies during this difficult time.

The Methodist Bishop of the Diocese of Eket, Rt. Rev. Innocent Nduwii, who preached from the last-two verses of Ecclesiastes Chapter 12, urged the congregation to be prepared to serve God at all times because anyone can be called at any time since man cannot conquer the world.

He made reference to the pharaohs and empires of distant times and noted their ultimate end in spite of their q superiority, and called for genuine repentance and obedience to God’s words.

The funeral service, which was conducted by the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Southern Iman Circuit, Diocese of Eket, was attended by well-wishers, sympathizers and friends.