Udom Emmanuel Bags 2024 MAN Of The Year Leadership Award

The immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has been described as, “A visionary leader whose dynamic career has left an indelible mark in his home State and the country at large.

“His governance style, emphasized, peace, and security, creating a conducive environment for business and tourism.”

Organizers of the Igbere 2024 Leadership Excellence Awards, reiterated these over the weekend, while conferring an award of overall Man of the Year, on Mr Emmanuel at a colourful event held at the Nigerian Airforce Base, Banquet Hall, Abuja.

The awards ceremony which had winners in other categories such as lifetime achievement in Public Service on former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Women leader of the year on Senator Uche Ekunife, with Dame Adaora Umeoji, GMD / CEO of Zenith Bank, rewarded as woman of the year.

An Akwa Ibom Federal Lawmaker, Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong Udo, was honoured as the House of Representatives member of the year, Dr Yetunde Adeniji, SSA to the President on School Feeding Programme, got social welfare icon of the year, while Veteran Broadcaster Cyril Stober and Veteran screen actress, Patience Ozokwor got lifetime achievement awards in journalism and entertainment respectively.

The former Akwa Ibom Governor, who was represented by House of Representatives Member, Rt. Hon. Ime Okon, was also commended for his continued “focus on expanding the state’s industrial and economic base, making Akwa Ibom a model for sustainable development.

Receiving the award on behalf of Mr Emmanuel, from Senator Uche Ekwunife, Hon Ime Okon, thanked the organizers for the award, emphasizing that whether in public or private practice,Mr Emmanuel remains committed to continually contributing immensely to the development of the Country.

Hon. Okon who was flanked by former National PDP Publicity Secretary, Kola Olagbondiyan, an Economic Development Consultant Dr Victor Adoji, former media aides of the former Governor, Dr. Essien Ndueso and Engr. Solomon Eyo, and Otuekong Franklin Isong, a Civil Rights Activist, said, “our leader did very well during his tour of duty in Akwa Ibom and is still doing well and I’m sure this award will spur him to even greater heights.

Keynote Speaker on the occasion and former Governor of Ogun state, Chief Olusegun Osogba, represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Tunde Rahman, commended the efforts of the organizers in recognizing the achievements of the awardees and congratulated the awards winners.

He urged others to exhibit tenacity and patriotism in their dealings, in order the stand out and also be celebrated.

Earlier, the Publisher of Igbere TV, Mr. Emeh James Anyalekwa, said the award ceremony is the 6th in the series and “seeks to recognize outstanding individuals and celebrate the spirit of leadership that drives positive change, inspires hope and bills bridges in our communities and beyond.

“The leadership excellence awards was founded with a profound vision, to shine a light on leaders who embody integrity, innovation, and a deep commitment to service”, Mr Emeh said.

Also speaking, Representative Emmanuel Ukpong Udo, accompanied by his wife, thanked the people for finding him fit for the award, and also thanked his constituents for the platform to serve.

Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, represented by the wife, Judith, Senator Ekwunife and other awardees also thanked Nigerians for support to them in public service.

