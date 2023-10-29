Udom Emmanuel Bagged Pillar Of Development Award

It was an outpour of emotions and celebrations as the immediate past Governor, Udom Emmanuel, made a return to Ikono Local Government of Akwa Ibom State, where he attended a service marking the Apostolic Church – Ikono Field Annual Convention and dedication of the ultra-modern Field Headquarters Temple of the church at Nung Ukim.

The former Governor who joined current Governor Umo Eno and a host of other dignitaries at the event was honoured by the National Chairman of the Apostolic Church, Rev Sampson Igwe, as “a Pillar of Development”.

Mr Emmanuel was acknowledged and commended by the church for internal access roads in the communities linking the Church, and for also contributing to the church headquarters building project and general evangelism, during his tenure as Governor of the State.

The former Governor spoke glowingly on Justice Inyang Okoro’s commitment to the service of God and humanity, having taken the lead in the building of the massive edifice for Ikono Field of the Apostolic Church and prayed God’s blessings on him and all that contributed to the success of the project.

“Most of us who contributed to this church would not have known about the church if Justice Okoro had not taken the lead in the initiative.

He also commended the Ikono youths for ensuring the protection and preservation of government infrastructure provided for them during his administration, describing the gesture as deserving of more benefits from the government.

“When I was driving in, I noticed all the poles were still standing. I am sure the present Governor had noted because if you are faithful in a little, it shows you can be faithful in much.”

Earlier, the facilitator of the Ikono Field Headquarters building project, Justice Inyang Okoro, expressed appreciation to Governor Eno for making time from his busy schedule to honour God and the church with his presence, extolling the contributions of the immediate past governor who extended enormous support towards the building and constructing access roads to the church and community.

“I want to thank the immediate past Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel. He was a very strong pillar that made us put this building up. I want to thank God for him, and thank him also.”

Justice Okoro who said he became aware of the project because his son was the project committee chairman of the Church building, said, “If this Church was built inside the bush, the beauty would not come out. It was the (then) Governor that built the road to give us access to this Church.

“When the road projects in this community were being constructed, the Commissioner who was sent to inspect the road said that the (former) Governor would not commission this road if he did not include the road linking this Church.

Sir, God bless you,” Justice Okoro said of Mr Udom Emmanuel.

He also thanked the church members and others for their various contributions towards the building project and prayed God’s blessings on them.

“I want to thank the new Governor who has found time to honour our invitation despite his very busy schedule. For honouring us, God will continue to honour you.

“I am happy he is one of us, even though he now belongs to many people. Thank you Sir”, Justice Okoro said.

Speaking at the service, the State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, appreciated the Apostolic Church fold, and the entire Christendom for acknowledging his strides, assuring that he would use the ARISE Agenda blueprint to transform the landscape of the State with concrete development strides with much impact at the grassroots.

He appreciated the support given to him that led to his emergence as governor, saying that the church members and Christians in the State stood by him and worked assiduously for his emergence.

“Thank you so much for the support that the church gave us during the last election that has made it possible for one of you to become a Governor. Thank you so much.

“Thank you the choirs, thank you the youths, thank you the women, thank you the witnesses, thank you the men, thank you our fathers for the prayers and for the body language you displayed.”

Governor Umo Eno received from the National President of The Apostolic Church, Apostle Samson Igwe, the Beacon of Hope Award, and commended the Church for the magnificent building.

Governor Eno described the structure as a new-generation Apostolic Church and attributed the elevation of the church members to the unprecedented transformation witnessed in the church.

Preaching on the theme of the Convention, “The Glory of the Latter House”, culled from Haggi 2:7-9, the National President of the Apostolic Church, Nigeria, Apostle Sampson Igwe, admonished people to take steps to provide God with a temple, either as a material building or by surrendering themselves to him.

He declared an increased glory of God in the new church auditorium on the lives of all who surrender themselves to God.