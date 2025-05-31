Udoh Canvases Ethical Storytelling In African Brand Campaigns

Share

Creative marketing strategist and Divisional Director at Marketing Edge Nigeria, Anietie Udoh, has called on African brands and agencies to embrace ethical storytelling as the foundation for impactful and globally competitive campaigns across the continent.

Speaking at the 2025 Advertising & Marketing Effectiveness (AME) Awards Grand Jury in Lagos, Udoh emphasized that as the global advertising landscape evolves, African brands must seize the opportunity—and responsibility—to lead with stories that not only sell but also serve.

“People love the stories, not just the ads. A well-crafted narrative is a powerful opportunity to create an emotional bond with the audience,” Udoh said.

“Storytelling should not just be clever, it should be ethical — reflecting the values, aspirations, and truths of the people it seeks to engage.”

Udoh stressed that storytelling must go beyond mere entertainment and persuasion; it must reflect authenticity, cultural values, and social responsibility.

He warned against the reliance on shock value, mimicry of Western tropes, or misleading narratives to drive engagement, saying such tactics may deliver short-term results but erode long-term credibility.

According to him, African markets are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and so must the stories brands tell — stories rooted in cultural truth and committed to social good.

“Purpose-driven storytelling does more than sell products; it builds trust, inspires loyalty, and empowers communities,” Udoh added.

“Great campaigns should tap into both local and global cultural moments to create work that feels authentic and deeply connected to audiences.”

Udoh also highlighted the growing responsibility of creatives and marketers in shaping public discourse, urging professionals to avoid harmful stereotypes and to approach their craft with integrity, especially within Africa’s diverse and dynamic cultural landscape.

While his appointment to the AME Awards Grand Jury brought deserved recognition to his career achievements, Udoh redirected the spotlight toward a larger goal: raising the standard of storytelling across Africa — not merely for accolades, but for lasting impact.

“As African brands rise, they must lead with narratives that inspire, unite, and uplift,” he concluded.

