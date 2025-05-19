Udo Udoma: Our Legacy Business Positions Us As True Nigerian Energy Powerhouse

Share

Chairman, Seplat Energy Plc, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, in this interaction with journalists, speaks on the oil giant emerging as a Nigeria’s corporate giant with ambition, clarity, and execution. Kelechukwu Mgboji reports

From the Board’s perspective, would you say that Seplat Energy’s 2024 performance aligned with your expectations? Indeed, 2024 was a transformative year, and I am pleased to affirm that the company’s performance not only met but, in several respects, surpassed our expectations.

At the core, our operations remained steadfastly safe and efficient—we recorded 11 million man-hours without a single lost-time injury (LTI), a testament to our safety-first culture.

We achieved revenues exceeding $1.1 billion, underpinned by consistent production performance and operational excellence.

More consequentially, we concluded the acquisition of MPNU on the 12th of December—a milestone that effectively redefines our company’s trajectory. This acquisition more than doubled our production profile and significantly increased our reserves.

It was not just a commercial transaction; it was the foundational cornerstone of a larger vision: to consolidate Seplat Energy’s leadership as Nigeria’s foremost independent energy company.

You referenced vision. How does this acquisition and operational scale-up fit into Seplat Energy’s broader strategic ambition?

Our ambition has always been to evolve into Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy company—not just in nomenclature but in impact, scale, and sustainability.

The acquisition of the entire share capital of MPNU was not merely strategic—it was catalytic.

We have rebranded the entity as Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU), and its integration with our legacy business positions us as a true Nigerian energy powerhouse.

Our combined pro-forma production now stands at 118 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), and our reserves have surged by 85% to 886 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Crucially, the $800 million acquisition was financed through a judicious blend of internal cash and debt—with zero dilution to our shareholders. That speaks volumes about the underlying robustness of our balance sheet and the Board’s prudent stewardship.

Looking ahead, what does the future hold for the enlarged Seplat Energy Group, and how sustainable is its model?

The future, I believe, is resplendent with opportunity. Our path forward is guided by a deliberate strategy to consolidate gains, deepen investments, and broaden the energy frontier. On the operational front, we will continue to invest across both the onshore and SEPNU divisions.

These investments span new drilling campaigns, infrastructure integrity, and enhanced production systems to maximize asset value.

Simultaneously, our gas business— already formidable—will benefit from significant offshore gas reserves and the maturation of our onshore midstream initiatives. Sustainability remains central. Our ESG agenda is not peripheral; it is embedded.

We are guided by three strategic pillars: catalyzing social development, advancing environmental care and transparency, and maximizing shareholder value. These imperatives ensure that our growth is not extractive, but inclusive and regenerative.

From a strategic standpoint, what does the MPNU acquisition represent for the company’s future direction?

This acquisition marks a tectonic shift. With SEPNU’s assets now fully under our operational control, we inherit not just prolific oil and gas fields but a robust suite of infrastructure—dedicated shallow water facilities and three strategically critical export terminals: Qua Iboe, Bonny River, and Yoho FSO.

Additionally, we gain ownership of Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) processing capacity through the East Area Project and Oso plants.

This consolidation is not merely about size; it is about stewardship. We view our expanded portfolio as a national responsibility—to manage, optimise, and elevate Nigeria’s hydrocarbon legacy for the benefit of both shareholders and the broader populace.

How has Seplat managed the operational transition from a purely onshore operator to now overseeing shallow water/offshore assets?

The transition has been seamless, thanks in large part to our seasoned management and the depth of talent absorbed from SEPNU—over 1,000 highly skilled professionals have joined the Seplat family.

Our offshore operations now account for approximately 70 per cent of our production, significantly diversifying and

de-risking our export routes through terminals we now operate. We established an Integration Management Office (IMO) to steward the fusion of systems, cultures, and governance.

This is more than an operational exercise—it is a cultural reimagining. We are unifying teams, visions, and technical prowess into a singular corporate identity.

A comprehensive operational roadmap will be unveiled at our Capital Markets Day in Q3 2025.

Internally, how is Seplat building a resilient, inclusive corporate culture amid this rapid expansion?

In 2024, we launched SF-InPACT—our internal cultural compass. It stands for Seplat First, Inclusivity & Respect, Performance-driven, Agility, Confidentiality, and Trust. Developed through extensive staff engagement, it reflects who we are and who we aspire to be.

The results are tangible: employee engagement scores have improved markedly, collaboration across departments has intensified, and transparency has become the norm.

While 2024 was focused on consolidation, we also continued our exploration within the New Energy division. Though no investments were finalized last year—primarily due to the timing of the MPNU acquisition—we are optimistic about prospects in power generation and renewable energy in the years ahead.

Seplat is widely recognised for its community development ethos. What were some key milestones in 2024?

Our vision—“Transforming lives through energy”—extends far beyond hydrocarbons. In 2024, we deepened our social investments in healthcare, education, and youth empowerment.

The “Eye Can See” programme, our flagship eye health initiative, surpassed 100,000 eye tests—a remarkable milestone. In education, over a thousand teachers benefited from our capacitybuilding programs.

A particularly proud achievement was the launch of the Youth Entrepreneurial Program (YEP), which equips young Nigerians with practical skills in renewable energy installation and maintenance.

This program not only empowers participants with employable skills but also aligns with Nigeria’s clean energy aspirations under SDG Target 13.3.

Let’s return to operations. What were your production figures for 2024, and how has SEPNU integrated into this output?

The year 2024 saw production excellence on all fronts. Our legacy business achieved a daily working interest production of 48,618 boepd.

Post the MPNU Change-in-Control on December 12, SEPNU contributed 4,329 boepd for the final 19 days of the year, resulting in a full-year combined average of 52,947 boepd—surpassing our guidance.

We are already witnessing the benefits of improved output from new wells, gas production from the Sapele Integrated Gas Plant (SIGP), and system stability across the Trans Niger Pipeline.

For 2025, our production guidance is between 120,000 and 140,000 boepd, and Q1 results have affirmed our trajectory with reported production of 131,561 boepd.

What is the latest on the ANOH Gas Plant, a critical part of your gas strategy?

The ANOH Gas Plant reached mechanical completion on December 29, 2023, after 11 million safe man-hours—a commendable feat.

However, the OB3 pipe critical for gas evacuation, faced technical challenges in 2024. As of year-end, 1.12 km of the 1.85 km crossing had been completed. The Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC) has redoubled its efforts with enhanced equipment and renewed tunneling work.

Completion is anticipated in Q2 2025, positioning ANOH for full operational commencement in the latter half of the year. It remains a top priority both for Seplat and the federal government.

Can you summarise the financial highlights of 2024?

It was a landmark year, financially and operationally. Total revenue rose to a record $1.116 billion (₦1.652 trillion), bolstered by strong production, particularly in oil, and the SEPNU consolidation.

Group adjusted EBITDA reached $539 million (₦796 billion), a 20.3% increase year-on-year, with SEPNU contributing $99 million to this total.

Despite incurring taxes of nearly $235 million, we recorded a healthy net profit of approximately $145 million. Our operating cash flow stood at $383 million.

While net debt rose to $898 million following the MPNU acquisition, our pro forma net leverage ratio held steady at 0.7x, affirming our capital discipline.

Notably, in March 2025, we successfully refinanced our $650 million bond, achieving a yield tighter than Nigeria’s sovereign— a vote of confidence from global credit markets.

Seplat has remained consistent in shareholder returns. What informed the special dividend in 2024?

Indeed, we increased our core dividend by 10% to 13.2 cents per share for 2024, and following a thorough review of operational per – formance and future out – look, the Board declared a special dividend of 3.3 cents per share—bringing total dividends to 16.5 cents (₦253.33 per share).

This decision reflects not just solid earnings but the Board’s conviction in the long-term viability of our business. Our capital allocation strategy for the enlarged Group will continue to evolve in 2025, but share – holder value remains at the heart of our philosophy.

Finally, what do Seplat’s current credit ratings reveal about its financial standing?

We maintain ratings with Moody’s (Caa1, positive), S&P (B, stable), and Fitch (B, stable). Notably, in April 2025, Fitch upgraded our rating from B- to B, citing both the MPNU acquisition and Nigeria’s improved sovereign outlook.

These affirmations are more than symbolic—they lower our cost of capital and affirm Seplat’s reputation as a disciplined, growth-oriented energy firm.

