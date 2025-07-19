Udo-obong, Nesiama See Future In Nigerian Athletes

Sydney 200 Olympic Games gold medalist, Enefiok Udo-Obong, and former Technical Director of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (Rtd), have both declared in clear terms that the future of track and field in Nigeria is bright, judging from the performances of the athletes at the ongoing CAA U-18/U-20 Championships in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, Udo-Obong, who serves as the chairman of the Technical Sub-committee of the Local Organising committee, said in as much as he cannot be said to be judging only from the Nigerian angle as he is working in the technical department, the performance of the athletes has shown that Nigeria has talents in abundance.

“I’m actually watching the event as an administrator and an official. So I’m more concerned in making sure that all the athletes have their starting blocks correctly, that the pitch is ready, that we have the necessary things in place,” he said.

“But I have seen one or two Nigerian athletes who are good, especially in the 400 meters, which is my event, which I was interested in.

“I believe we have a new federation that is ready to work and I’ve seen very young dynamic coaches working, so I think that I’ve had some time to relax and review the performances of Nigeria.”

In his own words, the former Technical Director of AFM, Navy Commodore Nesiama, said after seeing some of the athletes, there was need to embrace developmental programmes.

He added: “I’m here at an international level. But because I was on the board and I’ve been the Technical Director of the federation for many years, I can also speak a little. The zeal I see in the athletes, both the U-18 and U-20, is quite encouraging.

“Putting this team together after this short time is also a feat. But you cannot pick medals on the street. It’s a tough work. And this competition will help us really assess our level and really make us go into proper developmental programmes.”