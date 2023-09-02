Udo-Obong Blames Lack of Preparation For Team Nigeria’s Failure

Ex-international, Enefiok Udo-Obong, has blamed the failure of Nigerian athletes at the recently concluded World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, on lack of proper preparation after the country’s athletes returned without a medal with only two of them, Oluwatobiloba Amusan and Ese Brume, getting to the final of their events. Amusan and Brume, who won gold and silver in women 100m hurdles and Long Jump respectively at the last championships in Oregon, USA, last year, finished sixth and fourth in 2023.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games gold medalist said there are so many good athletes that would have won medals with good preparations. “I didn’t expect too much, I didn’t feel the team were adequately prepared,” he said.

“Lack of preparation totally, our athletes are among the best in the world, they have been competing, we have a world record holder, world champion, Olympics medalist, it was just lack of preparation honestly. “The federation (Athletic Federation of Nigeria) didn’t put things in place to adequately prepare the athletes for the World Championships; a lot of loopholes can be found behind the scenes which were wrong.”

Udo-Obong said Nigerians should be able to exonerate Amusan and Brume claiming that so many things affected their performance in Budapest. While Amusan was cleared by the Athletics Integrity Unit on the eve of the World Championships, Brume on her part has been competing through injury, and according to Udo-Obong, they did well getting to the final of their events. He added: “Brume and Amusan had different issues along the season, Brume having problem with injuries and Amusan the psychological problem and the whole brouhaha that surrounded her due to the case with the AIU.

“She could have just been there, but she shouldn’t have competed. She is human, the mental stress apart from the psychological aspect, the whole issue clouded her.” “She didn’t train for a month, didn’t have access to her coaches, trainers, because she was under suspension which automatically cancels her assess to stuff like that which people don’t really understand and which took a toll on her.”

Meanwhile, another former international, Falilat Ogunkoya, on her part said there is need for the men to begin to pull their weight at major championships rather than making up the numbers. All the men failed to go past the heat and the semifinal as none of them made the final this year. According to her; “This is not the first time Nigeria is going to another country and not win any medal but we are in year 2023, Nigeria should be able to make amends , we should talk to our men they need to work very hard and make the final in the 100m.

“They need to be consistent, when you see one this year, next year you will not see the person that entered the final again, they should manage themselves very well. Having said that, I am very proud of all of them, they have done their very best.”

Speaking further, the member of the 2024 Local Organising Committee of the 2024 National Sports Festival taking place in Ogun State also said the suspension and lifting of same by the AIU really affected the performance of Amusan.

“I don’t know what happened, but I will still congratulate her because she has made Nigeria proud, herself proud, we are all proud of her, she did her best. “The suspension affected the mental part of it, everybody in the world expected so much from her from the shouting of her name here and there to the looking up to her not to fail the country.”

In a related discussion, first Nigeria individual gold medalist at the Olympics, Chioma Ajunwa, said the athletes underperformed. According to her, people at the helms are not ready for the truth and she is not ready to create enmity with anyone. She added: “You know Nigerians don’t like the truth as whatever I say now will be used against me in the future because whatever I’m going to say is based on facts that we are not doing well at all. “Tomorrow now they will be posting that Chioma is always saying we are not doing well, they don’t like to take ad- vice, so why will I say anything concerning it?”