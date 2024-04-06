Udo-Obong advocates carnival like trial for Olympics

Former international, Enefiok Udo-Obong, has called on the Athletic Federation of Nigeria and the Federal Government to organise a carnival like National Trials for athletes ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Speaking on the backdrop of the performance of athletes at the recently concluded African Games, the Olympian said it has showed that the home-based athletes are rearing to go and there is need to allow them to compete side-by-side with their foreign-based counterpart. According to him, if all can come together in a friendly atmosphere where the best would be selected at the end of the day, then Nigeria will be good for it.

“Selection should always be done on merits,” he said. “When I was a home-based athlete, I was selected based on what I can do and I was able to make it to the Olympics, when things are done on merit, it doesn’t matter whether you are home or foreign-based, everyone must come down to run, and most of the time, the more experienced athletes do take the day, but sometimes, there is always one or two upsets, and that’s what we are looking forward to so that athletics can grow.” Speaking on the Season 2 of the MTN CHAMP happening at the Lekan Salami Stadium and the Sports Complex, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State, Udo-Obong said he was happy that the organisers were able to maximized the two centres.

He added: “In terms of talents discovered, its still early days, but we have watched the heat in the 100m, we have been able to see some couple of athletes trying to show some good stuff although they are practically raw at the moment, In the next four or five years, these are the ones we will be looking forward to represent us in bigger tournament like the Olympic Games.”