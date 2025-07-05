Udo Assumes Office As Chairperson Of A’ibom Hotels And Tourism Board

…pledges greater heights

The newly appointed Chairperson of Akwa Ibom Hotels and Tourism Board, Mrs Ime Udo, has assumed office, with a commitment to take the board to greater heights. She was prior to the appointment the Honourary Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism to Governor Pastor Umo Eno.

Udo, who was a former President of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), had in her inaugural meeting with the staff and management of the Board promised to bring her wealth of experience to bear in propelling the Board to a greater.

“Let’s move the Board to greater heights,” she charged them. She further tasked the staff and management to collaborate towards achieving common goals in the tourism sector. She expressed gratitude to the management team for their efforts in maintaining the Board’s current level of excellence and promised to work with them to achieve the Board’s objectives.

As the Honourary Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture and Tourism, Udo thanked Eno, for appointing her as a Honourary Special Adviser and now as the Board Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Hotel and Tourism Board.

Udo pledged to work in line with the vision of his Arise Agenda, Noting that with her leadership, Akwa Ibom Hotels and Tourism Board is poised for even greater success.