Udinese Rescue Eagles Goalie From Wilderness With 4-year Deal

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye will be looking to revive his career in the Serie A after Udinese sealed a four-year deal for him from Watford.

The embattled Eagles first choice endured a torrid time at the Championship side as he failed to cement a regular spot at the club.

The Nigerian failed to register a league appearance as he was limited to just cup games, a development that has cost him his national team place.

Okoye joined the Hornets during the winter transfer window of 2022 from the Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam but he was unable to dislodge Bachmann.

However, succour has come for him as Udinese which is a sister club to Watford announced Okoye via its social media handle with the inscription” Welcome Maduka Okoye ” and also posted his picture.