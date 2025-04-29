Udinese Goalkeeper Okoye Vows Team Will Fight To End Winless Streak

Share

Udinese goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye has expressed determination to help his team overcome their current winless run in Serie A, following a goalless draw against Bologna at the Bluenergy Stadium on Monday night.

Under head coach Kosta Runjaic, the Zebras have gone six league matches without a victory, though their safety in Serie A for the season is already secured.

Despite the challenging streak, Okoye remains optimistic, emphasizing the team’s commitment to hard work and unity.

“To get out of this moment, we have to keep working. We are working well, as we have all season.

We have to keep doing it and grow together,” Okoye told Udinese’s official website.

The Nigerian shot-stopper’s remarks reflect the squad’s resolve to return to winning ways as they prepare for their upcoming fixtures.

