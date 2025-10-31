Udeze To Eagles: No Margin For Error In Playoffs

A former Super Eagles inter- national, Ifeayi Udeze, has charged the players of the national team to be on their toes for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup playoffs. Four countries – Gabon, Cameroon, Nigeria and DR Congo are in the playoffs with only one ticket at stake which takes the sole winner to compete at the intercontinental stage already slated for march next year.

Udeze, who was at the Japan/Korea 2002 World Cup in the colours of Nigeria, stressed that the Super Eagles should embrace the lifeline opportunity of the playoffs with all dedication. “We all thought all hopes were lost but now, there is another chance and it is up to the players to make it count. We just have to prove we are good enough to be at the World Cup.

“It is important to note that all other teams in the playoffs are as desperate as we are to pick the sole ticket and there is no margin for errors. The Eagles must go all out to get it. Our first match against Gabon is dicey but on paper Nigeria is the best out of the four teams, so, the players should raise their game to get the results,” Udeze said. The Eagles will face Panthers of Gabon in the first semifinal match in Rabat on November 13 and the players are expected to resume cap on November 8.