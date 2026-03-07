Udeze, Oparanozie Fault CAF Over WAFCON Postponement

A former international, Ifeanyi Udeze, has expressed displeasure over the postponement of the Women Africa Cup of Nations by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

Udeze noted that after the failure of Morocco to win the AFCON trophy last month, it was clear the country was in no mood to host any event.

“Morocco wanted the AFCON trophy and after losing it they felt bad and it was clear that they were not interested in any other programme of not only CAF but in football generally.

“I expect CAF to have been pro active and take the decision earlier without shitig the date because South Africa came up as a ready option to host when the body language of Morocco shows that they were no longer interested.

“Nigeria and some other countries have been preparing for the event and just less than two weeks, it was postponed. It is sad that this is happening when the players were already in camp for the tournament proper.

There was a friendly match between Nigeria and Cameroon and that would have taken a whole lot of logistics in terms of finances.

“ Prior to CAF’s announcement, the BBC spoke to former Super Falcons captain Desire Oparanozie, who voiced profound disappointment at the recurring setbacks for women’s football on the continent.

“I’m very much worried and I would say I’m disappointed because this keeps happening with women’s football,” she told BBC Sport Africa.

“During COVID the WAFCON was postponed [but] the men went on to play the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.”

“I think it’s because it’s women’s football, people really don’t give that much importance to it,” she said. Morocco successfully hosted WAFCON in 2022 and the delayed 2024 edition held in 2025, which saw record attendance figures and strong television audiences across Africa.

“It’s disappointing that we’re depending so much on Morocco,” says Oparanozie, who won four times with Nigeria.

“CAF should start looking for possible countries that will actually come up to take the spot if Morocco were to pull out.”

Oparanozie said the postponement could have a physical and mental impact on players, who were already preparing for the tournament.

Teams like Nigeria, Cameroon and Ghana had continued their preparations with high-profile friendlies, with the Black Queens of Ghana on a training tour in the United Arab Emirates.