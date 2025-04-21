Udenwa’s Indictment Of Politicians, Blaming PDP’s Woes On APC

Share

Recently, the seemingly urbane and easygoing former Imo State Governor Achike Udenwa (1999-2007), chewed two issues at the same time: Nigerian politicians’ propensity to buying their way into elective office; and alleged interference of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the affairs of the opposition, principally the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Udenwa, featuring on Edmund Obilo’s ‘State Affairs’ show, a political podcast, as reported by Vanguard on March 2, 2025, posited that:

“Nigeria is in a situation where rich politicians can buy the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), the Police, and the Army to win elections.”

The Udenwa claim isn’t something new in Nigeria where “anything goes.” But it’s concerning the failure of the podcaster(s) to unravel if Udenwa, ex-Minister of Commerce and Industry (2008-2010), is squeaky clean in the political arena and as governor for eight years.

According to Udenwa: “Our society has grown to such a level where, if you say, ‘vote for me,’ I am (we are) no longer asking, ‘what can you do? What are your antecedents? What type of character do you have?’ We won’t ask such questions again. And, of course, even if I don’t vote for you, you can buy your way through if you have the right amount of money.” Could politicians buy the INEC, the Police, the Army, and the voters? Udenwa replied:

“You can buy everybody,” and affirmed that elections in Nigeria are “about buying, but that the practice must be curbed for the correct leaders to emerge.” This is where the podcaster(s) failed the journalistic test – that’s if they’re really journalists, as it’s difficult to identify ones among social media posters, who parade as such – as there are a couple of begging questions to ask:

• “Did Udenwa buy his way to the seat of government in Owerri, capital city of Imo State, for his two terms of four years each in 1999 and 2003, in that order?

• “On good conscience, as a Christian, could Udenwa affirm (the Bible) that he didn’t deploy Imo State’s resources and assets to prosecute, especially his re-election as governor?”

Udenwa’s answers to the questions could have elicited further probing into his adherence to accountability, probity and transparency while he was in government as a governor, and as a minister, respectively! It’s apt, though, that Udenwa’s blanket allegation of politicians buying their way into office is self-deprecating, without exonerating himself or the PDP from blame, or pointing fingers at only his opponents and opposing parties!

Politicians – more than the Military – are Nigeria’s real problems due to their “do-die-die” kind of politics, right from the First Republic (1960-1966) that ended in a conflagration partly traced to the elections in the Western Region, which the Military capitalised on to disrupt civil rule from 1966 to 1979 (13 years), and from 1983 to 1999 (16 years) – totalling 29 years. Politicians go into elections with a mindset of winning; no room for losing.

That’s why they deploy all means legal, unlawful and unorthodox, including huge financial outlays to bribe party members; buy votes from voters; secure assistance of electoral officials and security agents to aid rigging; and arm thugs to snatch or destroy ballot materials, and maim or kill opponents to gain the upper hand.

When they are defeated by their more adept opponents in electoral manipulation and malfeasance, politicians mostly refuse to admit failure, but go to the election tribunals to complain about their “stolen mandate,” and pursue the petitions through the judicial chain: from the High Court to the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court – the final arbiter in legal matters.

We’ve seen cases, where defeated candidates go back to relitigate the apex court decided matters at the high courts, which boldly entertain such overreach that aims to undermine the hierarchical and pyramidal judicial powers and pronouncements therefrom. Losing at the poll and in the courts means millions or billions going down the drain.

But victory at the poll or in the courts gives politicians an avenue to recoup and defray their election expenses directly from the public purse or via third parties in the form of inflated contracts for returns from the money earmarked for such projects.

Because of monetisation of elective offices in Nigeria – and the immense powers and influence that officeholders wield – politicians exploit deliberately-created loopholes in the operating rulebooks that reward the wayward in government.

The PDP and its members should face their problems squarely, and stop blaming the APC as stirring internal crisis in their fold. The leadership should respect the party’s constitution…

Hence they dip their hands in the public till, make away with billions in local and foreign currencies, stash some in safe havens – which their yetunborn generations can’t exhaust in their lifetimes – and deploy more on fleet of exotic vehicles, private jets, choice properties, and frolics across the globe.

When the law seldom catches up with politicians, it comes too little or nothing, as lawyers and the courts connive to dismiss or drag, for years, the allegations levelled by under strengthened anticorruption agencies, which may also compromise and file weak charges against the treasury looters.

From the foregoing, one tends to agree with Chief Udenwa that politicians with deep pockets can buy all the stakeholders involved in the processes of election in Nigeria, to get into office, and that, “the practice must be curbed for the correct leaders to emerge.”

But as the Apostle Paul observes in Romans 3:23: “All have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” So, it’s time Udenwa and the political class went down on their knees, to seek forgiveness from God for their electorally-monetised sins against the Nigerian people, and pledge to sin no more!

Even as he admitted PDP’s internal problems, Udenwa, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BOT), said: “There are external hands trying to destroy the PDP through internal sources,” without mentioning the names, and added: “We are still battling the problem, and I believe PDP will not be destroyed.”

Characteristically, Udenwa regurgitated the talking point of the PDP – (and the entire opposition, which has a new megaphone in former Kaduna State Governor and ex-Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Mallam Nasir elRufai, a mind bender, who can spin any issue to his advantage) – to blaming others, but themselves for failure to adhere to the dictates of their party’s constitution and run their affairs in line with democratic principles and standards.

Their main punching bag is the APC, which dislodged them from power in 2015, just 16 years into their dream 60-year suzerainty over Nigeria.

Since then, the who-is-who in the PDP haven’t said anything tangible until they blame their self-induced and inflicted problems and division at the national and sub-national levels on the APC and its leadership.

Why do PDP and its members play the ostrich: bury their heads in the sand, and turn around to blame the APC as the “bird of prey” for spotting their uncovered hides? They know the genesis of their problems, and won’t place the blame where it belongs, but fish for a scapegoat elsewhere!

