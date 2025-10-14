Udenta Speaks On Gale Of Defection In PDP

Amid the gale of defection in the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the founding National Secretary of the Alliance For Democracy, Udenta Udenta has debunked claims that the PDP is collapsing.

Udenta, who spoke on Arise TV’s programme on Tuesday, affirmed that the PDP remain “Vibrant, strong, and deeply rooted in the people.”

The elder stateman noted that his previous comments about former President Goodluck Jonathan’s possible return to active politics were merely analytical and not based on insider information.

Udenta described the PDP as a resilient institution built on the will of the people, not on the ambitions of a few politicians seeking personal gain.

This is as he berated the defecting governors as “Weak and cowardly,” noting that their actions do not represent the desires of their constituents.

“When I spoke about the former president, it wasn’t as a spokesperson. He has not declared any political interest yet. Even his membership status in the PDP is something he alone can clarify.

“The PDP is alive and vibrant. What you see is just a shift among the political elite — some governors who think joining the APC will serve their ambitions. But gluttony has consequences; that’s why the APC is already imploding under its own weight.

“It’s not the people leaving; it’s individuals walking away out of cowardice and selfishness. The masses are watching in anger because these leaders never consulted them before defecting.

“The defections are part of a natural political cleansing that could ultimately strengthen the PDP. The burden is being shed now. The party will come out smaller but stronger, cohesive, and ready to rebound,” he said.

Udenta also described the PDP’s forthcoming national convention, slated for November 16, 2025, as a “moment of reckoning” that will define its political future.

“If the PDP holds a successful convention, the party will bounce back as a more focused and united opposition,” he asserted.

The political analyst buttressed that the PDP’s ideological foundation remains intact and that it could still produce a winning candidate in 2027.

“If former President Goodluck Jonathan decides to run under the PDP and the party grants him the ticket, he will win because the people will rally behind him,” Udenta expressed.