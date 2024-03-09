UDENDE: Recruiting 10,000 Police Officers on State Instead of LG Basis’ll Lead to Lopsidedness

Senator Emmanuel Udende is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who represents Benue North East in the Senate. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, Udende spoke on his motion on recruitment of police constables, and advised that the federal character principle should be respected in the process. Excerpts:

You recently sponsored a motion on the floor of the Senate on the need for the Police Service Commission and the Nigerian Police Force to adhere to the federal character principle in the recruitment of constables into the force, what informed the motion?

It is a big problem, the people of Benue State know what I am talking about. Sometime ago, the list of candidates who applied for Navy came out, you see people from one or two local governments taking the whole slots, and then the rest will share two slots and this also happens in other areas. If you go to some of these agencies, the heads of the agencies will employ people from their states and exclude the rest. This is clearly against the provisions of Section 14(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). That section says that whatever appointments you are making should reflect the Federal Character principle. Like I said in the motion, former President, Muhammadu Buhari, in order to stem the tide of insecurity in the country, approved the recruitment of 10,000 policemen every year. That was followed in that dispensation. I was the Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs in the 8th Assembly.

But if you notice, in the last few years, the arrangement changed and they don’t follow it religiously again. This was why I decided to bring the motion so that if it passes, the Senate will ask the police authorities to follow the Federal Character principle. You take 10 people from each local government, you know we have 774 local governments in Nigeria. So, you will have 7,740 constables from the local governments. Every local government would have at least 10 people as new recruits, which is good enough. If you do that for 10 years, then every local government will be well represented. At least, if you do the recruitment for three years in my own local government, we will have 30 police men. You can decide to post the 30 policemen to the communities within the local government. At least it will go a long way in helping us tame the tide of insecurity in the country. Like I said, Buhari, as part of the strategy to promote community policing, ordered the recruitment of 10,000 constables annually.

This was also part of measures to address the nation’s security challenges with emphasis on local government areas. I also want Nigerians to be aware that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu believes in the continuation of the policy of recruiting 10,000 police constables. The recruitment was supposed to be on local government basis because it is meant to lead to community policing. Remember that the recruitment on the basis of local government is meant to aid Federal Character to ensure evenness in appointments to promote inclusion, representation, a sense of belonging and balance in the polity. The underlying philosophy of the Federal Character principle is providing equality of access in public service to curb dominance by one or a few sections of the country either at the federal, state, or local government levels and to prevent lopsidedness.

As I noted before, Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, captures Federal Character by providing that “The composition of the government of the federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such manner as to reflect the Federal Character of Nigeria and promote national unity and also to commend national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or any of its agencies. According to Section 318 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Federal Character refers to the distinctive desire of the people of Nigeria to promote national unity, foster national loyalty and give every citizen of Nigeria a sense of belonging as expressed in Section 14 (3) and (4) of this Constitution. Now, there is currently an ongoing recruitment exercise being carried out on state basis as against local government basis as initially contemplated for the purposes of balance of representation, equality and fairness in the system.

There is therefore, serious concern in the country that the recruitment on state basis will lead to disproportional and lopsided recruitment. I am persuaded that it is extremely important that a fair representation of all local government areas is always reflected in these recruitments to eschew and address the feeling and sense of marginalisation and injustice by certain zones, state and local governments in the Nigeria Police Force. I am also persuaded that we have more than enough young men and women all over the country, who would meet the criteria for recruitment which should be “Nigerian origin by birth and must possess the National identification Number (NIN) with a minimum of 5 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WAEC/ NECO or its equivalent with credit passes in English and Mathematics, and aged between 18 and 25 years for General Duty, and 18-28 years for specialists; medically, physically, and psychologically fit and must not be less than 1.67m tall for males and 1.64m tall for females, with not less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement (for male only). Applicant must be free from any financial embarrassment and not convicted of any criminal offence.

I am further convinced that the ongoing recruitment of interested and qualified Nigerians into the force as constables by the Police Service Commission in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force needs to be done through the 774 local government areas in the federation, to give effect to the provision of Section 14 (3) and (4) of this Constitution, to provide a level playing field and curb discrimination and underrepresentation, systemic or otherwise.

What were your prayers and what did the Senate resolve to do based on the motion?

The motion has just two prayers and they were graciously and unanimously approved by my colleagues. The first prayer was to direct the Police Service Commission in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force to recruit a minimum of ten (10) candidates from each of the 774 local government councils in Nigeria. The second prayer was to direct the Senate Committee on Police Affairs and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance. With these resolutions passed by the Senate, I believe that the authorities concerned in the recruitment process will start doing the right thing so that justice, equity and fairness will not only be done, but seen to be done by Nigerians.

Are you not concerned that the big ‘hawks’ operating at the local governments can still hijack the whole thing during the recruitment process?

No. When you want to apply, you will indicate where you come from: that is the local government and the community you are from. So, if they want to do it, they will look at it, and maybe take from one ward and then move to another ward and take. It may not be rigidly followed, but at least let each local government be represented.

Did you come up with the motion in recognition of the recent decision by President Bola Tinubu and the state governors to embrace state police?

I don’t support state police in as much as we have insecurity because some governors will use it to pursue their enemies. We have not got to that stage yet. Yes, we have problem of insecurity, but most of the governors misbehave, when they get to office And if you give them certain opportunities they will misuse them. So, I will never subscribe to state police.

Looking at what your motion is seeking to achieve, don’t you think it would have been better if you had come up with a bill to this effect?

You can’t do this in form of a bill. Already, the constitution is there as the basis. It provides that you reflect federal character in whatever you are doing. If you are recruiting, let it not be on state basis, it should be on local governments basis. So, the basis is there already; there is no need for another bill.

Are you satisfied with the way the motion was treated by your colleagues during the debate?

Yes, I am satisfied. Look at the contribution made by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Patrick Abba Moro; very elaborate. In supporting the motion, he made very cogent arguments. Another Senator from Akwa-Ibom did very well. All of the contributors spoke very well. Once the votes are adopted, I will follow it up to the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance. We must make sure that it gets to the Police Service Commission and the police authorities.

Why is it that when this motion came up in the 8th Assembly, they did nothing about it?

They did something about it because I was the Vice Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs in the 8th Assembly, and I followed it up. From 2015 up to 2020, they followed it up.

But don’t you think that because of the way recruitment process is handled in Nigeria, it is very difficult for a common man to be recruited into the police force?

I know, but our people have this saying that you cannot stop taking medicine for your ailment if you con- tinue to be ill. As far as the problem persists, we will keep bringing the motion until it is done.