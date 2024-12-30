Udeh-Okoye Assumes Office As PDP National Secretary

Share

Former National Youth Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Ude-Okoye, has assumed duty as the National Secretary of the party.

This followed the Court of Appeal judgement, Enugu Division that sacked former occupant of the office, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Ude-Okoye who reported at the PDP national secretariat on Monday, shortly after the court judgement was acknowledged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said his assumption of office was in compliance with the court judgement.

“The main reason why I am here is to resume office. I am resuming today, the 30th of December in obedience to the Appeal Court in Enugu that sacked the former National secretary and made me the National Secretary of PDP.

“I came today to resume office and to also supervise the whole environment and make sure that things are in order.

“Yes, the staff have gone for Christmas holiday to resume on 13th of January, where this place will be filled with our workers.

“I also appreciate the governors’ forum that is giving me support. The former ministers’ forum, the BoT, the members of the party, and the leaders of the party from my zone, who nominated me and stood by me.

“Even though there are many challenges before, the court has fixed it and made a pronouncement on December 20,” he added.

PDP was served with court judgement on December 24.

The National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba confirmed to New Telegraph that the party was served with the court judgement.

“I have confirmed from the office of the National Legal Adviser that it has received the enrolled order of the judgment,” Ologunagba stated.

He added, “The judgement is clear. PDP is a party of law and order.

“We are going to look at what the judgement says, and under the constitution of the country, the judgement of the court has to be obeyed. PDP is going to study the judgement and implement the order.”

It was reported Senator Anyanwu was unable to secure an order to stay the execution of the judgement of the appellate court.

