Udeagbala, Dangote, Yusuf, Jamo, Others Bag CICAN Excellence Award

A former National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture ( NACCIMA) and pioneer Mayor of Aba, Ide John C. Udeagbala; veteran manufacturer, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Spectra Industries Limited, Chief Duro Kuteyi, alongside the Chairman of National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASMEs) Lagos State Chapter, Prof Adams Adebayo, are amongst distinguished Nigerians who were honoured with the prestigious Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) 2023 award for excellence, at the association’s recently held workshop/award ceremony in Lagos.

Other eminent Nigerians, who also got award include, the Chief Executive Officer of Centre for Private Practice Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf; (SAN), Bar Victor Opara, and a senior employee of the Bank of Industry (BOI), Hadiza Olaosebikan, also got the association’s award. Also, the African biggest manufacturer, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; the Director General Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, and the Head of Dangote Group Image maker Mr. Tony Chiejina are the other awardees.

The event, which had the theme: ‘Effects of The Federal Government’s Tax Reforms on The Economy’, attracted top manufacturers, business- men and women, and government’s functionaries from the country and Europe. The list of awardees is made known in a statement jointly signed by CICAN National Chairman, Mr. Charles Okonji and the event’s Chairperson, Princess Funmi Adeoye, in Lagos.

According to the association’s statement, the awardees were carefully selected by the association’s panel, who have carefully followed their immense contributions to the country’s economic growth and development. The statement added that Udagbala was honoured for his great strides in the business front and his unprecedented support to the association over the years.