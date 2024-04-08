UCL: We Don’t Have Player To Handle Vinicius Jr – Guardiola

When Manchester City and Real Madrid square off in a Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, has stated that his team may not have the ideal player to contain Vinicius Jr.

Due to a muscle ailment sustained over the international break, Kyle Walker is not well enough to travel to Spain.

Guardiola who spoke at a press conference on Monday said, “The best player to control Vinicius is Walker, but got injured in training. We have to find a solution.

“Guardiola is here but he’s a doubt for tomorrow.

“Real Madrid had Courtois, Militao and Alaba out for months… it’s about finding solutions.”

Guardiola’s team will play Carlo Ancelotti’s team in the Champions League knockout stages for the third year running.