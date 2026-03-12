UCL: UEFA To Punish Pedro Neto For Shoving Ball Boy

On Thursday, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) launched disciplinary proceedings against Chelsea forward Pedro Neto following an incident involving a ball boy during Wednesday night’s 5-2 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

In the last moments of the game, Neto shoved the ball boy to the ground, which caused friction between the two groups of players.

Neto reacted when he hurried to retrieve the ball, and the ball boy hesitated to give it to him.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Neto came out and apologised to the ball boy after two players got into a fight.

Neto said: “I want to apologise to the ball boy. I have already spoken with him. With the emotions of the game, we were losing and I wanted to pick up the ball.

Reacting to the development the UEFA have confirmed they will examine the incident and take necessary disciplinary actions against the Chelsea attacker.

In a statement released on Thursday, UEFA said “Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Chelsea player Pedro Lomba Neto for unsporting conduct, in accordance with Article 15(1)(a)(v) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.

“UEFA’s disciplinary bodies will make a decision on this case in due course.”

Following the defeat in Paris, Neto emerged and held his hands up after the controversial moment. After escaping a booking, VAR chose against showing a red card.