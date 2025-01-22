Share

Following Tuesday’s night result, two football teams have successfully secured their positions in the knockout stages of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool stands out as the first team to confirm their advancement into the knockout stage of the Champions League as they have demonstrated remarkable consistency throughout the group stage.

Under their manager’s leadership, they have remained at the top of the league phase since Match Day 1. Their recent 2-1 victory over Lille not only preserved their perfect record but also highlighted their resilience and determination on the field.

With seven matches completed, the Reds have amassed an impressive total of 21 points, having won each fixture.

Barcelona have also earned their spot in the knockout rounds, following a thrilling 5-4 victory against Benfica that showcased their attacking skill and resilience.

This exciting match enhanced Barcelona’s total to 18 points in the group stage. Although they have performed admirably, they’re trailing behind Liverpool’s points tally, meaning the Reds will need just one more point in their final match to secure the top position in the group.

As the group stage approaches its conclusion, all eyes will be on the final matches as teams seek to solidify their rankings.

The eight clubs finishing at the top will advance directly to the last 16 of the tournament, while teams ranked from ninth to 24th will enter the playoffs, giving them a chance to vie for the remaining knockout spots.

Below are the Champions League Fixtures Scheduled For Wednesday, January 22:

RB Leipzig Vs Sporting Lisbon

6:45 p.m.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk Vs Brest

6:45 p.m.

Real Madrid Vs FC Salzburg

9 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Manchester City

9 p.m.

AC Sparta Praha Vs Inter Milan

9 p.m.

Arsenal Vs GNK Dinamo

9 p.m.

Celtic FC Vs Young Boys

9 p.m.

Feyenoord Vs Bayern München

9 p.m.

AC Milan Vs Girona

9 p.m.

