UCL: Tuchel Confirms Bayern Injury Blow In 2-2 Draw Against Arsenal

Thomas Tuchel, the manager of Bayern Munich has revealed that Serge Gnabry sustained a hamstring injury during Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

After Bukayo Saka gave the Gunners the lead in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal, Gnabry levelled the score for the Bundesliga team.

But after hurting his hamstring, Kingsley Coman took his place in the second half.

“Unfortunately, Serge Gnabry will be out again.

“He felt something and it’s a hamstring injury,” Tuchel said after the game at the Emirates.

This Saturday, Bayern will play Cologne at home in the league.