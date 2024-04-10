UCL: Trossard Reacts To 2-2 Draw Against Bayern

Leandro Trossard has said he feels Arsenal should have been given a penalty in the last moments of their match, which ended in a 2-2 tie with Bayern Munich at the Emirates stadium.
He said:”It looked like a penalty to me, it looked like clear contact. We’re not pleased but when you are 2-1 down at half-time you will take point at the end.
“We started so well. We could have scored two or three goals after taking the lead. You can see what kind of quality Bayern Munich have to hurt us.
“Luckily I helped the team with a goal so I am pleased with that. I always try to do whatever I can on the pitch. Hopefully I can help in the next few weeks. We have such a great team and we know it will be hard over there. If we play at our best level we can beat anyone.”