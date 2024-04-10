New Telegraph

April 10, 2024
UCL: Trossard Reacts To 2-2 Draw Against Bayern

Leandro Trossard has said he feels Arsenal should have been given a penalty in the last moments of their match, which ended in a 2-2 tie with Bayern Munich at the Emirates stadium.

He said:”It looked like a penalty to me, it looked like clear contact. We’re not pleased but when you are 2-1 down at half-time you will take point at the end.

READ ALSO:

“We started so well. We could have scored two or three goals after taking the lead. You can see what kind of quality Bayern Munich have to hurt us.

“Luckily I helped the team with a goal so I am pleased with that. I always try to do whatever I can on the pitch. Hopefully I can help in the next few weeks. We have such a great team and we know it will be hard over there. If we play at our best level we can beat anyone.”

