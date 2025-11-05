Marseille boss, Roberto De Zerbi, has expressed caution ahead of Brighton’s UEFA Champions League clash with Atalanta, specifically highlighting the threat posed by Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman.

This is as De Zerbi warned his players not to underestimate Atalanta despite their inconsistent domestic form.

New Telegraph reports that Lookman is arguably Atalanta’s best player but has endured a slow start this campaign, registering just one goal in eight appearances.

De Zerbi remains wary of the 28-year-old’s quality, insisting Lookman is still a player capable of making the difference when Atalanta visit the Stade Vélodrome.

“They’ve signed important players like Lookman and I don’t see Atalanta as being in crisis,” De Zerbi was quoted as saying by the official website of Marseille. Like Lookman, Atalanta have also endured a slow start, currently sitting 11th in the Serie A table. The team’s inconsistent performances have increased pressure on head coach Ivan Juric. READ ALSO: Lookman’s Manager Under Pressure As Atalanta Identify Possible Replacements

However, De Zerbi dismissed claims of a crisis, praising Atalanta's overall displays. "They have fewer points than in previous years. They're not in crisis; they played a great game against Milan. They deserved more than a draw. It's always difficult against Atalanta," he added. After suffering their first league defeat of the season against Udinese last weekend, Lookman will be eager to inspire Atalanta to a positive response in the Champions League.