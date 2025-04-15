UCL: Q’Final Second Leg Showdowns Set To Deliver Fireworks

Share

The battle lines have been drawn as the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg fixtures are set to light up the football world on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The return legs, which are expected to produce high drama and decisive moments, will determine the four clubs that will advance to the semi-final stage of Europe’s elite competition.

New Telegraph recalls that the first leg encounters were played on April 8 and 9, respectively.

Some clubs already have one foot in the next round, while others still have everything to play for as they look to overturn unfavourable results.

Among the teams still in the race for European glory are Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, and Aston Villa.

Here are the fixtures for the Champions League last-8 second-leg games:

Tuesday:

Aston Villa vs PSG – This match will take place at Villa Park by 8 pm. Unai Emery’s side lost 3-1 against PSG in the first leg last week. The Premier League club will have to put in a strong performance in order to come out with a good result against PSG.

Dortmund vs Barcelona – This game will take place in Germany. Barcelona thrashed Dortmund 4-0 in the first leg last week at Camp Nou. It will definitely take a miracle for the Bundesliga side to pull a comeback against Hansi Flick’s side.

Wednesday:

Real Madrid vs Arsenal – This match will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Los Blancos lost 3-0 against Arsenal in the first leg at Emirates Stadium last week. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will indeed need a miracle to pull a comeback against the Gunners in Spain.

Some Real Madrid players like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have already warned Mikel Arteta’s side ahead of the return leg tie.

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich – This match will take place in Italy. Inter Milan was the only team that went away and won last week. The Serie A giants defeated Bayern 2-1 in the first leg last week in Germany.

The Bundesliga giants will need to put in an outstanding display in order to get revenge against Inter at San Siro.

