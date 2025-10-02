UCL- PSG Silences Camp Nou, Others Shake Up Standings

Day 2 of the UEFA Champions League Matchweek 2 lived up to the hype, with late goals and shock defeats.

The biggest headline came from Catalonia, where Paris Saint-Germain silenced Barcelona with a dramatic 2-1 win. Ferran Torres gave Barça the lead in the first half, but teenager Senny Mayulu levelled for PSG before Gonçalo Ramos struck in stoppage time to seal the comeback and stun the Camp Nou crowd.

In Monaco, Manchester City looked set for three points thanks to an Erling Haaland brace, but the hosts refused to fold. A stoppage-time penalty from Eric Dier rescued a 2-2 draw, denying City the victory.

READ ALSO:

Arsenal were more composed at the Emirates, securing a 2-0 win over Olympiacos through Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, while Juventus and Villarreal battled to an entertaining 2-2 draw in Turin, highlighted by Federico Gatti’s spectacular bicycle kick.

Former United striker Rasmus Hojlund scored a brace to help Napoli secure a 2-1 win over a rampant Sporting CP side. It was a night of late goals, missed opportunities, and comebacks on Europe’s highest footballing stage.