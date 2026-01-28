On Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Newcastle United played out a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes, a result that confirmed both sides’ place in the Champions League play-offs.

New Telegraph reports that PSG struck early through Vitinha, who drilled a composed finish from the edge in the eighth minute after being set up by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The hosts could have doubled their lead soon after, but Nick Pope produced a fine save to deny Ousmane Dembele from the penalty spot.

Newcastle grew into the contest and found a crucial equaliser just before half-time. Joe Willock rose unmarked to head home in stoppage time, scoring his first Champions League goal and silencing the home crowd.

The second half saw chances at both ends, with PSG wasting promising openings while Newcastle came close to snatching a late winner, only for Harvey Barnes to volley into the side netting from close range.

In the end, the draw suited neither side fully, but it was enough to send PSG through in 11th place and Newcastle just behind them in 12th, with both teams now preparing for the play-offs in the race for a last-16 spot.