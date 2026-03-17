Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to advance to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League with an emphatic 8-3 aggregate win.

Holding a comfortable 5-2 lead from the first leg in Paris, PSG completed the job in London with a controlled and clinical performance.

Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Senny Mayulu sealed the victory as the French champions extended their dominance over a struggling Chelsea side.

PSG opened the scoring in the first half when Kvaratskhelia finished off a swift attacking move to stretch the visitors’ aggregate advantage and dampen hopes of a Chelsea comeback.

The home side struggled to respond as PSG maintained possession and repeatedly threatened on the counterattack.

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Barcola doubled the lead after the break, capitalising on defensive lapses to put the tie further beyond Chelsea’s reach. Substitute Mayulu added a third late in the match to complete the rout and confirm PSG’s progression to the last eight of Europe’s premier club competition.

Chelsea, needing a strong performance to overturn the deficit from the first leg, were unable to create clear chances throughout the match. Their attack lacked cutting edge, while PSG’s organised defence and quick transitions kept the home side under constant pressure.

The defeat ends Chelsea’s Champions League campaign, with the London club failing to recover from the heavy loss suffered in the first leg. PSG had entered the second leg with a commanding advantage following a high-scoring encounter in Paris and showed little difficulty in protecting that lead.

For PSG, the victory continues an impressive run in the tournament as they seek another deep run in Europe. The French side controlled large portions of the match and displayed the attacking quality that has made them one of the competition’s most formidable teams.

Chelsea will now turn their attention back to domestic competitions after their elimination, while PSG advances to the quarter-finals, awaiting the draw for their next opponent.