UCL Playoffs: Mourinho Faces Real Madrid Again

Benfica will face Real Madrid in the Champions League play-offs just three weeks after their dramatic league phase encounter.

On Wednesday, goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin’s 98th-minute goal earned Jose Mourinho’s side a 4-2 win against the Spanish giants. Interestingly, Mourinho is a former coach of Real Madrid.

Newcastle will play Qarabag after finishing the league phase in 12th place, while defending champions Paris St-Germain, who finished 11th, will face Ligue 1 rivals Monaco.

The two-legged play-offs are for teams who finished between 9th and 24th in the league phase and the first games will take place on February 17-18, with the second round one week later.

The Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary will host the 2025-26 final on May 30. Qarabag finished 22nd in the league phase after winning three, drawing one and losing four of their matches.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham all finished in the top eight of the league phase and have qualified automatically for the last 16.

The draw for the last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final all take place on February 27.