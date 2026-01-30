Newcastle United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, and more have discovered their respective Champions League (UCL) playoff round opponents.
The knockout phase play-offs are outlined here, with the finale producing late drama with Jose Mourinho’s Benfica stunning Real Madrid.
Five of the six Premier League sides in the competition have progressed already to the last 16, with Newcastle forced to settle for a play-off tie, despite an admirable stalemate at holders Paris Saint-Germain.
Eddie Howe’s men will take on Qarabag in the play-off rounds, having been drawn on the nicer side of the bracket, but they will end up facing Chelsea or Barcelona in the last-16 should they get through.
Other headline fixtures see Mourinho’s Benfica taking on Real once again, but this time over two legs, while Borussia Dortmund face Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain have an all-French tie against Monaco.
FULL UCL PLAYOFF FIXTURES
Monaco vs PSG
Benfica vs Real Madrid
Qarabag vs Newcastle
Galatasaray vs Juventus
B. Dortmund vs Atalanta
Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid
Bodo/Glimt vs Inter
Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen