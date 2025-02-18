UCL Playoff 2nd Leg: Who Will Advance To Round Of 16

Share

The stage is set for the UEFA Champions League’s knockout phase playoff second-leg fixtures scheduled to take place on on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

New Telegraph recalls that the first-leg playoff fixtures were played last week.

There are currently 16 teams – Monaco, Benfica, Celtic, Bayern Munich, Feyenoord, AC Milan, Brest, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, PSV Eindhoven, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Sporting CP, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge and Atalanta, in the Champions League playoffs.

Only eight teams out of the 16 teams will progress to join the other eight teams already in the Round of 16 stage.

Recall that the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille, Liverpool Arsenal, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid have already qualified for the Round of 16 following the conclusion of the group-stage fixtures in January.

Here are the fixtures for the Champions League playoff second-leg games:

Tuesday’s games:

Atalanta vs Club Brugge – The match will take place in Italy. Atalanta lost the first leg 2-1 against Club Brugge in Belgium last week. The Serie A side head to the game following a 0-0 draw with Cagliari in their last match over the weekend, while Club Brugge played a 2-2 against STVV in the Belgium Pro League tie.

Benfica vs Monaco – It will take place in Portugal. Benfica won 1-0 against Monaco in the first leg last week in France. Monaco heads to the game following a 7-1 victory against Nantes in the Ligue 1 at the weekend, while Benfica won 1-0 against Santa Clara in the Portuguese top-flight league. Monaco has never won against Benfica in their past four meetings.

Bayern Munich vs Celtic – The match will take place in Germany. Bayern Munich won 2-1 against Celtic in the first-leg last week. The Bundesliga giants head to the return leg following a 0-0 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, while Celtic won 3-0 against Dundee United in the Scottish top-flight league. Celtic have never won against Bayern in their past five meetings.

AC Milan vs Feyenoord – The game will take place at San Siro in Italy. Milan lost the first leg 1-0 against Feyenoord last week. Milan heads to the game following a 1-0 win against Verona in the Serie A encounter at the weekend, while Feyenoord played a 0-0 draw with NAC. Feyenoord has beaten Milan twice in the past.

Wednesday’s matches:

Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest – The match will take place on Wednesday in Paris. PSG won the first leg 3-0 last week. The French Ligue 1 champions head to the return leg following a 1-0 win against Toulouse last weekend. Brest, on the other hand, head to the game following a 2-2 draw against Auxerre. Brest have never won against PSG in their past 22 meetings.

PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus: The fixture will take at the Philips Stadion. PSV lost 2-1 against Juventus in the first leg last week at Allianz Stadium. PSV heads to the game following a 2-2 draw with Utrecht in their last game on Saturday, while Juventus won 1-0 against Inter Milan in the Serie A in their last match at the weekend. The Turin club have never lost to PSV in their past two meetings.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: The game will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu in Spain. The Los Blancos defeated Man City 3-2 in the first leg last week at the Etihad Stadium. Carlo Ancelotti’s side head to the return leg following a 1-1 draw with Osasuna in the La Liga in their last game at the weekend. Man City, on the other hand, heads to the game after beating Newcastle United 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s side won five times in their past 14 meetings with Real Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP: It will take place in Germany. The Bundesliga club won 3-0 in the first leg last week at Estádio José Alvalade. Dortmund head to the second leg following a 2-0 defeat to VfL Bochum in their last game at the weekend. Sporting, however, head to the return leg against Dortmund after playing a 2-2 draw with Arouca on Saturday. Sporting won once in their past five meetings with Dortmund.

